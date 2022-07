New Virginia Tech football offer: Terrance Edwards

There's no better time to get a premium subscription to HokieHaven.com. Click here to take advantage of the KICKOFF2022 offer between now and Aug. 6, and you get an all-access pass FREE through the month of August.

Virginia Tech is building inroads at Trinity Episcopal School, with teammate Cameren Fleming committing last week, and Edwards visiting campus for the Hokie Fest today. That's a really good start (as is Richmond-area recruiter Fontel Mines's bond with TES recruiting coordinator Wali Rainer). Edwards has shown a willingness to take visits across a wide geographic range - including a trip to Oklahoma earlier this week - so assuming that the in-state program will be a default is not safe. VT will have to keep up the heat, and most importantly keep winning this Fall to have a real shot going forward.