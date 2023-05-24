New Virginia Tech football offer: Tavien St. Clair
Virginia Tech has offered Bellfontaine (Ohio) 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, , Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Ball State, Central Michigan, Marshall, Miami (OH), South Florida, Toledo
The latest
St. Clair has taken some visits around the Midwest, including multiple to nearby Ohio State. The Buckeyes haven't offered (and may not - they're able to be very selective at the QB position in the 2025 class), and if they don't, St. Clair will likely be very open-minded as he approaches his recruitment. The Hokies are setting their board at the position in the 2025 class, and there's been a push to improve recruiting efforts in Ohio and the Midwest more generally. Getting St. Clair on a visit will be an important step in determining exactly how the Hokies' pursuit will play out, because VT is playing from behind to an extent.
Game breakdown
St. Clair has a big frame, and while he'll want to add some weight to it in the long run, the potential is there to be a hefty quarterback. He shows a bit of mobility, but is more interested in moving to open up a pass option rather than to scramble for yardage. He has decent natural arm strength. With more reps, the good accuracy he shows will be combined with a broader range of amounts of touch on the ball (right now it's either a looping deep ball or a rocket for shorter passes). He can be a little inconsistent with upper-body mechanics - sometimes a looping windup, sometimes a bit more precise - but the main thing that appears to be separating him from being an elite prospect is a simple combo of time and reps.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---