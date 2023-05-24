Virginia Tech has offered Bellfontaine (Ohio) 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, , Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Ball State, Central Michigan, Marshall, Miami (OH), South Florida, Toledo

The latest

St. Clair has taken some visits around the Midwest, including multiple to nearby Ohio State. The Buckeyes haven't offered (and may not - they're able to be very selective at the QB position in the 2025 class), and if they don't, St. Clair will likely be very open-minded as he approaches his recruitment. The Hokies are setting their board at the position in the 2025 class, and there's been a push to improve recruiting efforts in Ohio and the Midwest more generally. Getting St. Clair on a visit will be an important step in determining exactly how the Hokies' pursuit will play out, because VT is playing from behind to an extent.

Game breakdown

St. Clair has a big frame, and while he'll want to add some weight to it in the long run, the potential is there to be a hefty quarterback. He shows a bit of mobility, but is more interested in moving to open up a pass option rather than to scramble for yardage. He has decent natural arm strength. With more reps, the good accuracy he shows will be combined with a broader range of amounts of touch on the ball (right now it's either a looping deep ball or a rocket for shorter passes). He can be a little inconsistent with upper-body mechanics - sometimes a looping windup, sometimes a bit more precise - but the main thing that appears to be separating him from being an elite prospect is a simple combo of time and reps.

