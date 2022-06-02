 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Tariq Hayer
New Virginia Tech football offer: Tariq Hayer

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken 2025 athlete Tariq Hayer. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina

The latest

Hayer released his full freshman film at the beginning of April, and the flow of offers has been steady since that time. He hails from just outside of DC but goes to high school in the Potomac Region, near the Chesapeake Bay, so the Hokies will have some connections (including some that have diminish over time but are a priority to rebuild) to work there. He's taken a few college visits - to the South Carolina schools and Penn State - but not yet to Blacksburg. Now that he has the offer in-hand, that's expected to change, and the Hokies should be hosting him sometime this month.

Film

