New Virginia Tech football offer: Tamarcus Cooley

Cooley has picked up major buzz since the turn of the new year, and you'd be hard-pressed to say the Virginia Tech offer is ahead of the curve. However, the Hokies have done a good job - across multiple coaching staffs - of being a factor in the Tar Heel State, and the Research Triangle area is not too great a distance from Blacksburg as to make visits difficult. He doesn't have a trip planned yet, but if and when Cooley does make it to campus, the staff has a chance to make a strong selling pitch. He is the caliber of prospect, though, that VT may not have a serious shot at without a strong product on the field this Fall.