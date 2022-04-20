New Virginia Tech football offer: Tamarcus Cooley
Virginia Tech has offered Rolesville (N.C.) 2023 athlete Tamarcus Cooley. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Florida, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Minnesota Purdue, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion, Elon, North Carolina Central
The latest
Cooley has picked up major buzz since the turn of the new year, and you'd be hard-pressed to say the Virginia Tech offer is ahead of the curve. However, the Hokies have done a good job - across multiple coaching staffs - of being a factor in the Tar Heel State, and the Research Triangle area is not too great a distance from Blacksburg as to make visits difficult. He doesn't have a trip planned yet, but if and when Cooley does make it to campus, the staff has a chance to make a strong selling pitch. He is the caliber of prospect, though, that VT may not have a serious shot at without a strong product on the field this Fall.
Film
