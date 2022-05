New Virginia Tech football offer: Stone Saunders

The Hokies offered Saunders after stopping by Bishop McDevitt for an evaluation visit (at which time they issued a reaffirmed committable offer to 2023 teammate Gabe Arena, which he accepted yesterday). The connections already being forged will help - including the ease of visiting when a teammate is already committed to VT - but this is going to be a long recruitment for a player who's just wrapping up his freshman academic year. The Hokies have established strong early position nonetheless.