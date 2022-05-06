Gabriel Arena is a Hokie!

The 6-4, 270-pounder has long had a VT flair to his recruitment - making its endpoint only fitting. The Hokies became first to offer just over a year ago, and while he had a number of impressive academic options enter the fray (including multiple in the Ivy League), and he took visits around the country, it was Virginia Tech in the end.

Arena visited Blacksburg multiple times under the previous coaching staff, but his position was unclear when the Brent Pry administration arrived. After VT coaches (offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and OL coach Joe Rudolph) dropped by his school this week to evaluate, they reaffirmed his offer and it was an easy decision from there.

A 5.5 three-star, his commitment bumps Virginia Tech's class into a tie for No. 43 nationally with NC State. He is the fourth commitment in the class and third offensive lineman.

