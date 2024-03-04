Virginia Tech has offered Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep 2025 defensive lineman Sidney Stewart. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Charlotte, Connecticut, Temple, Delaware, Rhode Island

The latest

Hailing from the Baltimore area, Stewart is right in the wheelhouse of running backs coach Elijah Brooks and defensive line coach JC Price, who have blanketed the area with offers for players with similar physical profiles in the past few days. VT has been working hard to be a more consistent recruiting force in Charm City, and that effort is bound to pay off in time. Stewart is a bit more established a target for major-conference programs than some of the other new targets - he's been on visits to a couple Big Ten programs - but keeping up the heat should let the Hokies remain in the thick of it.

Film

Game breakdown

Stewart is over-reliant on a go-to move: stabbing one foot outside and then bursting inside of a blocker who widens out to prevent the speed rush. It's effective at the high school level, but he'll want to be more diverse with pure speed and power moves when the caliber of competition steps up. He actually shows good lateral mobility when dropping into coverage as an overhang linebacker, but it's more of the "zone drop threat from a DE position" than an indicator he can be a viable LB at the next level. He has a good understanding of leverage, and can disengage from blockers after holding the edge. As he specializes in one position and adds more strength, he should be able to serve as a mobile strongside end.