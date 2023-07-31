Virginia Tech has offered Woodberry Forest (Va.) School 2025 athlete Sheldon Robinson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Virginia, Wake Forest, Buffalo

The latest

Robinson earned his offer after camping for the Hokies' staff on Friday for their final camp date of the Summer. He'd previously taken an unofficial visit to Blacksburg as a freshman (during the January visit window), so he's already been able to build up some familiarity. Likely a future safety, he's going to have a multi-pronged recruiting approach because he's in the region that is covered by the Hokies' ace, Fontel Mines - and he could be a receiver in the long run, anyway. It's early, but the staff has done a good job laying groundwork for a successful recruitment.

Film

Game breakdown

Robinson is a good natural athlete, and while he might not have elite top-end speed, he has the ability to burst to full-gear fairly quickly, and he takes advantage of his ability to close quickly. He is a little awkward at times in coverage, which seems to be mostly a lack of experience with the specific footwork required to execute particular assignments. When he can see-ball get-ball, he turns fluidly, but the drops, turns, and breaks that are part of the every-down responsibility aren't choreographed and rehearsed just yet. He's a somewhat raw, but very intelligent player who should blossom with college-caliber coaching.