Virginia Tech has offered Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School 2025 athlete Shekai Mills-Knight. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Florida, Michigan State, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina

The latest

Area recruiter Shawn Quinn offered Mills-Knight on a trip through the area last week, and it stands to reason that his success in the area (even if a late flip from 2024 commit - Marcellus Barnes Jr. signed with Syracuse - isn't providing feel-good moments right now) will give the Orange and Maroon a strong chance. He's located well within the footprint, and across multiple coaching staff, East Tennessee has been fruitful to the Hokies. Mills-Knight was unable to squeeze in a visit before the Dead Period, seeing Vanderbilt and Ole Miss in the final two weeks before it started, but will likely make the trip in Spring.

Film

Game breakdown

Mills-Knight is a taller, lean running back who probably has the frame to add 20 more pounds without losing any mobility by the time he leaves high school. He shows good lateral agility (though he can be a little slower making a hard cut rather than a subtler, shallow one) and the ability to find and then burst through a hole. He's fast but not elite to the extent that he'll be constantly breaking 80-yard runs like he does at the high school level. He can look a little tentative in the hole, though it's tough to know for sure whether that's patience or indecisiveness at times. He has the power to run through arm tackles or to duck his shoulder and truck a defender, and the balance to keep his feet even though he runs fairly tall.