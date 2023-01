Virginia Tech has offered St. Johns (Fla.) Creekside 2025 quarterback Sean Ashenfelder. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech becomes just the second program to offer Ashenfelder, joining Pittsburgh -and the Panthers' offer came nearly a year ago. Also a baseball prospect, Ashenfelder is interested in both programs, but they'll not only have to win him over against other football suitors, but also another sport. Virginia Tech has traditionally recruited the Jacksonville area pretty well, but it has been some time since it was a a true pipeline for the Orange and Maroon. With plenty of time to go in his recruitment (and VT focused on locking down a 2024 QB before fulling shifting focus to 2025), this one is just beginning.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---