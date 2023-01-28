Virginia Tech has offered Dallas Parish Episcopal 2025 quarterback Sawyer Anderson. Here's a quick look at him.

Anderson has taken a number of visits both within and outside his home region (including to North Carolina and NC State in December), so while Texas is not inside the Hokies' footprint, it's likely that he'll make the effort to get out to Blacksburg. Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn was in Texas this week and made the offer after stopping in Anderson's schools, so there's a bit of an in-person tough that should help build the relationship in the early stages of his recruitment. If Texas or A&M offers (he's visited both multiple times despite not yet having a scholarship opportunity) it may be curtains for everyone else, but the only way to be in the mix is to enter it before that happens, so step one complete for the Hokies.

