Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth 2025 linebacker Sam Haley. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Haley took a number of unofficial visits last offseason and during the course of the regular season (including to far-flung locales like Michigan), but has yet to make his way to Blacksburg. With an offer in hand, the Orange and Maroon will likely begin to make up ground on programs he's seen multiple times, like South Carolina and Tennessee. Linebackers coach Chris Marve's connections to the Nashville area through his time at Vanderbilt as both a player and coach should provide a good hook to a player from an elite academic high school, and selling Haley on the combination of football and education in Blacksburg will be a key in the long term.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---