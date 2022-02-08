 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Saboor Karriem
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-08 15:36:53 -0600') }} football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Saboor Karriem

Virginia Tech has offered West Orange (N.J.) 2023 cornerback Saboor Karriem. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, others

The latest

Karriem's offers have mostly arrived in January, and he's similarly new to the recruiting trail, with just a couple game visits in the Fall and then some junior days last month. That means the Hokies aren't too far behind in his process, and even though New Jersey won't be quite the pipeline it had been under the previous coaching staff, it's still an area with players who are both talented enough and attainable enough to be Hokie focuses. Safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, his lead recruiter, dropped by the school before the offer arrived, so there's a good opportunity to continue building relationships when he's able to make his way to Blacksburg.

Film

