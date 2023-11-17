Virginia Tech has offered Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Brigham Young, California, Colorado, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV, Sacramento State

The latest

Lyons will be pursued by programs around the country, and he's already over a dozen offers, including the likes of Notre Dame and Washington. His older brother, Walker, signed with USC in the 2023 class (he's a tight end), so if the Trojans get involved, there's every reason to expect they'll have a leg up on the competition. But the Hokies can't compete if they don't throw their hat in the ring, and offensive analyst Brian Crist has now done so. Given the competition, on-field success will be important to have a legit shot here.

Film

Game breakdown

Lyons is a true dual-threat who likes to use his legs to escape pressure to find throwing lanes - to the extent that he can feel uncomfortable sitting in a clean pocket. He throws with pace and accuracy on the run, though he can be a little too prone to take risks trusting his athleticism. On designed runs, he can break tackles and has enough wiggle to allow his good speed to take over. In the passing game, his best ball is the deep shot with plenty of air under it, but his second-favorite is the scramble drill with his receivers breaking open on ad-libbed route adjustments. As he gets more comfortable in the pocket and hitting timing routes, he has all the tools to be a high-level target for programs coast to coast (as he basically already is).