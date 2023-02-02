Virginia Tech has offered Rutherford (N.J.) 2024 tight end/athlete Ryan Ward. Here's a quick look at him.

The shape of Ward's recruitment will be very interesting, and dependent upon how major offers change the way he's gone about it thus far. He attended nearly every Rutgers home game this year, along with a smattering of gameday visits to Ivy League schools, with stops at Temple and Boston College. The academics and proximity are obvious themes here... but can a program like Virginia Tech - farther from home, but much more prestigious as a football program - be a realistic option? Whether he manages to make it to campus this offseason will be a major tell as to just how he'll approach the final decision factors.

