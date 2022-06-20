New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Montgomery

Montgomery is wrapping up a massive set of visits around the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and his stop by Virginia Tech was actually an add-on between previously-planned stops at Virginia and North Carolina (neither of which offered while he was in town). He's already got offers from a number of Midwest powers and has taken several past visits to the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, so pulling him away may ultimately be tough, but the Hokies have a couple years to make the product on the field nationally competitive, and then they'll have quite a bit more to sell to elite prospects like Montgomery.