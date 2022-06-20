 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Montgomery
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-20 16:29:49 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Montgomery

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Findlay (Ohio) 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Miami (OH), Toledo

The latest

Montgomery is wrapping up a massive set of visits around the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and his stop by Virginia Tech was actually an add-on between previously-planned stops at Virginia and North Carolina (neither of which offered while he was in town). He's already got offers from a number of Midwest powers and has taken several past visits to the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, so pulling him away may ultimately be tough, but the Hokies have a couple years to make the product on the field nationally competitive, and then they'll have quite a bit more to sell to elite prospects like Montgomery.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}