New Virginia Tech football offer: Ryan Howerton
Virginia Tech has offered Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Howerton. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Akron, Temple, Toledo, Campbell, Elon, Monmouth
The latest
Howerton has been on several visits around the region, taking in Maryland, Pitt, and West Virginia on multiple occasions. He's also been to some FCS programs, and a few that haven't offered (including Penn State and Ohio State). He's only recently developed into a major Power-5 target, so while the Hokies are behind the curve a bit, there's plenty of runway to make up ground. If a strong camp season sees him pick up more offers, the Hokies will have to scrap, but getting him to Blacksburg in June will be a major priority to truly pay off the connections that Elijah Brooks has in the DMV region.
Game breakdown
Howerton clearly has the size and strength to be a top-flight offensive lineman at the next level. His footspeed probably translates best to the interior of the line though: he's able to get moving quickly, but in lateral movement and pass protection, his feet can be a little heavy on the turf. He crosses over his legs in pass-blocking (a major no-no that will see college-caliber players plant him on his butt), and doesn't naturally move backwards. He tends to be a bit handsy with his blocks, too, and with those arms outside the defender's frame, he's asking for holding calls. When he gets an opponent moving, his strength allows him to drive and bury that player, and honing the skills to pay off that natural ability should see him turn into a very good prospect in due time.
Film
