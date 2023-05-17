Virginia Tech has offered Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Howerton. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFQnJvb2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVCcm9va3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaFNoYXduUXVpbm48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2hhcmxlc1Bvd2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD aGFybGVzUG93ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1vaHJSZWNy dWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs c0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1h bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TVlBIU0F0aGxl dGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1ZQSFNBdGhsZXRpY3M8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib2tpZXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb2tpZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XZHlZeHVFOHZqIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vV2R5WXh1RTh2ajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIChNb3VudGFp bikgSG93ZXJ0b24gM+KtkO+4jyAoQFJ5YW5Ib3dlcnRvbjc4KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Ib3dlcnRvbjc4L3N0YXR1cy8x NjU4NTU5Njk2MDU0MjQzMzM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAx NiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other offers

Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Akron, Temple, Toledo, Campbell, Elon, Monmouth

The latest

Howerton has been on several visits around the region, taking in Maryland, Pitt, and West Virginia on multiple occasions. He's also been to some FCS programs, and a few that haven't offered (including Penn State and Ohio State). He's only recently developed into a major Power-5 target, so while the Hokies are behind the curve a bit, there's plenty of runway to make up ground. If a strong camp season sees him pick up more offers, the Hokies will have to scrap, but getting him to Blacksburg in June will be a major priority to truly pay off the connections that Elijah Brooks has in the DMV region.

Game breakdown

Howerton clearly has the size and strength to be a top-flight offensive lineman at the next level. His footspeed probably translates best to the interior of the line though: he's able to get moving quickly, but in lateral movement and pass protection, his feet can be a little heavy on the turf. He crosses over his legs in pass-blocking (a major no-no that will see college-caliber players plant him on his butt), and doesn't naturally move backwards. He tends to be a bit handsy with his blocks, too, and with those arms outside the defender's frame, he's asking for holding calls. When he gets an opponent moving, his strength allows him to drive and bury that player, and honing the skills to pay off that natural ability should see him turn into a very good prospect in due time.

Film