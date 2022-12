Ghea attends the alma mater of Hokies quarterback Devin Farrell, and although they didn't overlap on the varsity team at Milton, the familiarity with the program is a good starting point for Ghea's recruiting process. He's proven to be very willing to take visits around the East Coast - and through the Midwest, as well - so this offseason the Hokies are likely to be able to convince him to drop by Blacksburg. As one of the Hokies' first Class of 2025 offers at the TE position, he will be prioritized (and making him feel that was will go far in his recruitment). As with other underclassmen who have major national offer lists, VT will have to improve the product on the field to be seriously considered.