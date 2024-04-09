Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte Myers Park 2026 defensive end Rodney Dunham. here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison

The latest

Dunham has visited Duke and Florida State since picking up his Hokie offer, but he hasn't had a stop in Blacksburg just yet. That means there's some ground to make up, but given VT's ability to recruit the Charlotte area extremely well, it shouldn't be a problem when it comes to at least showing him campus. Getting him to town and introducing him to the program a little more in-depth will be a priority going forward, but given his age, there's not a ton of urgency as long as the staff continues to keep the Charlotte pipeline open.

Film

Game breakdown

Dunham is a player with plenty of upside, but he's currently a work in progress. He shows extremely good awareness for such a young player, and as he grows into his body, he should be able to turn that into outstanding production. He has good burst off the edge, but he's not a pure first-step guy, and as he fills out, he might be more of a strongside-style end (where the awareness will be a major asset). He can stand up a little too vertically as he engages with a lineman who is in his pass-drop, and that posture can also prevent him from getting around the corner. As he develops more feel for when to get up the OL outside and duck inside, he can be more dominant closing the pocket. He doesn't have a ton of long speed at this stage - which isn't always relevant at the position, but is notable because he gets his hands on the ball so frequently.