Virginia Tech has offered Coffeyville (Kansas) CC 2024 offensive lineman Rod Green. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Houston, Purdue, Akron, Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Kent State, Ohio, San Diego State, Troy, Tulsa, UAB, UNLV, UTSA, Alcorn State, Eastern Kentucky, Jackson State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State

The latest

Green has just a couple other Power-5 offers, but it shouldn't be long before more programs come calling. He's a native of Dayton, Ohio who has already had a winding path: he started at Grambling State in 2021 but didn't play football, then joined the team at Tennessee State last Fall, but is getting his first college action as a redshirt freshman in junior college this Fall. He has three years to play three at his next stop. He's taken one official visit (to Houston in mid-September) and will enroll early, so the Hokies will need to get him on campus if they're to reel him in.

Film

Game breakdown

Green is a pretty mobile offensive lineman, and he shows good power (remember: he's doing this against college-aged guys, not overmatched high schoolers) when he arrives at the point of attack. He has smooth post-kick footwork without too much noise in his motion. The primary weakness in his game at this stage is a somewhat consistent problem identifying his target when he's on the move - he pulls across the line or works to the second level, and takes a beat to identify the work, rather than instinctively knowing who to go hit. He also tends to let his hands get on the outside of defenders' pads, which can be a giveaway for officials to call holding. However, his size and athletic ability are very good, and the rough edges of his game can be smoothed out.