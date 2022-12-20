Virginia Tech has offered Waunakee (Wisc.) 2024 tight end Robert Booker. Here's a quick look at him.

A basketball convert, Booker has blown up since this Summer, when he truly started taking football seriously. Getting in the door after a number of closer-to-home programs that he's already visited means the Hokies will have to play catch-up, but Joe Rudolph's connections to the region and the Hokies' sales pitch of need at the position will definitely work to VT's favor. He's a kid from the Madison suburbs who holds a Badger offer, so Wisconsin is naturally considered the favorite (along with a Minnesota team that has put a lot of effort into his recruitment already), but this should be a national recruitment now that the Hokies are involved.

