New Virginia Tech football offer: Robert Booker
Virginia Tech has offered Waunakee (Wisc.) 2024 tight end Robert Booker. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin
The latest
A basketball convert, Booker has blown up since this Summer, when he truly started taking football seriously. Getting in the door after a number of closer-to-home programs that he's already visited means the Hokies will have to play catch-up, but Joe Rudolph's connections to the region and the Hokies' sales pitch of need at the position will definitely work to VT's favor. He's a kid from the Madison suburbs who holds a Badger offer, so Wisconsin is naturally considered the favorite (along with a Minnesota team that has put a lot of effort into his recruitment already), but this should be a national recruitment now that the Hokies are involved.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---