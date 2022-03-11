New Virginia Tech football offer: Reid Mikeska

Mikeska's offer may appear to violate Brent Pry's "don't cross the Mississippi" directive, but it meets the "without a connection" corollary with a bullet: Mikeska's dad Matt played for Virginia in the mid 90s, and the paternal grandparents still reside in the DC area. While he plays his high school ball in Texas, Reid Mikeska has Virginia roots. He's also shown to be very willing to take visits practically coast to coast, seeing ACC (Clemson) and Big Ten (Michigan and Michigan State) programs in-person just this calendar year alone. The Hokies should have a chance to host him relatively soon, and if they can overcome the affinity for the in-state rival, a true shot to land him.