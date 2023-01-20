Virginia Tech has offered Centerville (Ohio) 2024 safety Reggie Powers III. Here's a quick look at him.

Joe Rudolph's swing through the Midwest continues, and a stop at SW Ohio powerhouse Centerville High netted an offer for a safety with an intriguing blend of talent - and low pursuit from regional powers to this point. VT has been able to get players from the Southern tip of Ohio to swing through Blacksburg, but the Dayton area has been a tougher nut to crack (aside from OL Jake Wheelock, who visited VT multiple times before any other schools had offered him). A camp visit is likely for a player who the staff would love to get on campus to grow the relationshp.

----

