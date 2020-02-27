New Virginia Tech football offer: Raesjon Davis
Virginia Tech has offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2021 linebacker Raesjon Davis. Here's a quick look at him.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Other notable offers
LSU (committed), Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Maryland, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, several others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news