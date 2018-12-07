Yet again, Virginia Tech is trying to make headway in the Nashville area, primarily through getting in the door early for some of the area's top prospects. Barnes trains with some of the other Music City-area players who have Hokie offers, and the hope remains that a number of them will manage to take a group trip to Blacksburg at some point in the offseason. Given that the group tries to take wide-ranging travels (and includes a VT legacy of sorts in Tyler Baron, whose older brother Woody played for the Hokies), the possibility is there. It hasn't come through in the past couple Summers though, so the effort to make it happen will have to kick into overdrive from the coaches' perspective.