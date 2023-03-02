Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Independence 2024 safety Quentin Reddish. Here's a quick look at him.

Reddish's offer is new, but his contact with the Hokies is not: he had already been planning to make a trip to Blacksburg for a spring practice even before the offer came through. He has a handful of other ACC offers (and from the SEC's Missouri), but the Hokies' strength in the Charlotte area and their - hopeful - ascendancy on the gridiron make for an enticing package. The coaching staff's vigor in pursuing him will play a major role in just how interested he proves to be, because they're getting into the mix at the right time, and should be impressing him in-person soon.

