New Virginia Tech football offer: Quentin Reddish
Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Independence 2024 safety Quentin Reddish. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Duke, Missouri, North Carolina State, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Howard, Rhode Island
The latest
Reddish's offer is new, but his contact with the Hokies is not: he had already been planning to make a trip to Blacksburg for a spring practice even before the offer came through. He has a handful of other ACC offers (and from the SEC's Missouri), but the Hokies' strength in the Charlotte area and their - hopeful - ascendancy on the gridiron make for an enticing package. The coaching staff's vigor in pursuing him will play a major role in just how interested he proves to be, because they're getting into the mix at the right time, and should be impressing him in-person soon.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---