Virginia Tech has offered Dublin (Ga.) West Laurens 2024 linebacker Quentin Clark. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky

The latest

Virginia Tech has been scouting areas in Georgia outside the Atlanta area in recent days, and that has helped unearth a couple sleepers. Clark also holds an offer form Indiana (along with a few mid-majors), but the Hokies are in the door very early here. Unless and until other major-conference programs begin to hop on board, the Orange and Maroon may well control their own destiny with the level of effort they decide to put forth. Clark has talked primarily with a non-coaching staffer (Brent Davis, who has also issued other offers in the SoGa swing) so getting to know members of the official staff will be a next step.

Game breakdown

Clark is very thin, but the speed and violence with which he plays the linebacker position are both impressive. He's happy to be a blitzer or to chase down plays from the backside. Playing the run on the interior, he's very patient waiting for his keys to become obvious, rather than rushing forward (where a player of his size is going to catch blocks and stay blocked). When he hits the ball-carrier, he does it with plenty of force, to the extent that he causes a number of fumbles. He has some physical developing to do before he gets to the next level, but the raw tools are there to be a major sleeper.

