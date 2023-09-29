Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach Green Run 2026 receiver Quali Price. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Price is a high school teammate of 2024 commit Keylen Adams and top 2025 target Jayden Anderson (both wide receivers, as well), so there's plenty of familiarity with what Virginia Tech represents as a program. Being first through the door with an offer also buys the Orange and Maroon some positive vibes to start out. Price is very new to the recruiting process - even to taking football seriously, after previously considering himself a hooper - so getting him to town during the season will be an important escalation of his process.

Film

Game breakdown

Price has a lot of the hallmarks of a classic slot receiver: he's comfortable getting the ball behind the line of scrimmage, making the first guy miss, and then using speed and fluid movement to eat up yards after catch. He's also comfortable threatening a seam vertically, and he has the body control to reach out and make catches away from his frame while taking contact. He has a bit of a lanky frame, which isn't common for slot receivers, so it'll be interesting to see as he fills out if he grows into a more traditional outside receiver, or develops the lower-leg strength to maintain his side-to-side quickness when he carries more mass overall.