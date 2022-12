Virginia Tech has offered Salem (Va.) 2024 running back Peyton Lewis. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies' efforts to dominate the Commonwealth on the recruiting circuit naturally start close to home, and Lewis is emblematic of that. He camped in Blacksburg this Summer, and playing just up the road in Salem, he should have several more opportunities to take visits to campus. With only mid-major competition on the board so far - though he's visited several Power-5 programs in the region - the Hokies stand a strong chance to make themselves an overwhelming favorite in the early stages of his recruitment.

