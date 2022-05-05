New Virginia Tech football offer: Paul Mubenga
Virginia Tech has offered Buford (Ga.) 2023 offensive lineman Paul Mubenga. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Houston, Massachusetts, Middle Tennessee State, UAB, UCF, Western Kentucky, Alabama State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mercer, Murray State
The latest
The Hokies certainly aren't shying away from national recruitments - even if they're for players outside the region - if they really like a player. Mubenga already has dozens of offers, with nearly 30 of those coming from Power-5 programs. He attends one of the highest-profile programs in a talent-rich state in Georgia. On the plus side, Mubenga has proven to be very willing to visit any program he's interested in, even if it's not one that has a natural connection or occupies the loftiest perch on the national scene. Mubenga had recently planned to narrow his list to those getting official visits and those he wants to take another unofficial to, so the Hokies have gotten into the mix just in time, but if he doesn't see Blacksburg before releasing those finalists, the Orange and Maroon will be left out in the cold.
Film
