Virginia Tech has offered Massillon (Ohio) Washington 2025 offensive lineman Nolan Davenport. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Akron, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo

The latest

Davenport attends a power program in Ohio, so tons of programs will have the chance to scout him. At this stage, his transition from tight end to offensive line has kept his profile perhaps a bit lower than it should otherwise be. The Hokies have worked to be a factor in the Buckeye State - and the fact that he doesn't hold an offer yet from its eponymous flagship team is a positive for everyone else's chances. The Hokies should get a chance to host him this offseason, and Ron Crook's connections to the state (he was OL coach at Cincinnati during the Bearcats' run to the College Football Playoff) should help make that happen.

Film

Game breakdown

Although many of his early offers came at the tight end position, Davenport has grown - and embraced the idea that he's bound for the line in college. It should come as no surprise that he's a very mobile offensive tackle, but it may surprise that has also has plenty of natural upper-body strength that should only get better as he builds strength to play his future position. He needs to improve his footwork: he tends to hop when mirroring defensive ends, rather than always having one foot anchored in the ground - that'll get him bullrushed in an instant at the next level, and he takes large strides in the trenches rather than controlled step sizes. He does a good job combo blocking and finding work at the next level, and his hand technique will improve as he adapts to being a full-time offensive lineman.