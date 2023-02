Virginia Tech has offered Hoover (Ala.) 2026 quarterback Noah Schuback. Here's a quick look at him.

Schuback has taken a few visits around the South - Ole Miss and Florida State most recently - but he's willing to travel when new offers come in, and Virginia Tech will be added to the docket for this offseason. VT becomes the first ACC program on the list, joining Purdue and Ole Miss as his Power-5 options. Since he's only communicated with non-coaching staffer Brian Crist to date, there's a long process of relationship-building to come before his place in the pecking order is fully established, but the Orange and Maroon have given themselves a good chance to be in the hunt until the end.

