Virginia Tech has offered Durham (N.C.) Jordan 2026 defensive tackle Noah Clark. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Duke, Georgia, South Carolina, Liberty, Campbell

The latest

With the Hokies' coaching staff on the road, a number of top prospects around the footprint are receiving offers. Clark camped at a number of programs in the region last Summer - including at Virginia Tech - so he's begun the recruiting process in earnest even if offers are just beginning to stack up. Getting him back to town this offseason would be nice, though it's not crucial since he's been to campus on multiple past occasions, including for the final regular-season home game against NC State. VT should be positioned well going forward.

Film

Game breakdown

Clark is a naturally large-framed young prospect whose straight-line speed (he's capable of chasing skill=position players sideline-to-sideline at nearly 300 pounds) speaks to a level of athleticism that he will really be able to unlock as he continues to mold his body over the years. He shows good tenacity and upper-body strength, and a fair amount of quickness. He has some bad habits is he tries to maintain leverage, though, setting one leg back and leaning forward with his feet static as he sort of pushes to maintain ground. This makes him less able to react to changing pictures in front of him, and to show penetration, as well. As a two-way player in high school, he shows the team-first mentality to perform in whatever role is asked of him, and that should speak to a player more likely to achieve his potential in the long run - and he's all about potential as a kid just wrapping up his sophomore year.