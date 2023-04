Virginia Tech has offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2027 offensive lineman Nijal Thigpen. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech is his first

The Hokies certainly won't be accused of arriving late to the game here. Thigpen is still an eighth-grader, and Virginia Tech is first on his offer sheet. This is clearly a bit of a speculative offer - he's a good 40 pounds light of being OL-sized, but he has several years to work toward that - but that's the sort of move that will allow the Hokies to prove they're serious about early scouting and early offers in a region that's crucially important to their overall recruiting process. Thigpen is going to attend Green Run High, which also has a number of Hokie targets in the classes above him (headlined by 2024 WR Keylen Adams), and strengthening bonds there is big.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---