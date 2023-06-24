New Virginia Tech football offer: Nathaniel Wright
Virginia Tech has offered Woodbridge (Va.) Forest Park 2025 offensive lineman Nathaniel Wight. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Wake Forest, James Madison
The latest
Wright previously visited for a spring practice, and when he worked out for the staff at Thursday's camp, they made the decision to issue the offer after seeing him in action. He's also taken visits to a few others around the region (including North Carolina and several to a UVa team that hasn't offered yet but probably isn't far off). VT's desire to be a bigtime recruiter in the footprint means the effort to stay in the mix will be there, and it's a matter of providing a strong enough sales pitch to win out in the end.
Game breakdown
Wright is already a bigger offensive lineman whose frame may best project to the interior at the next level. Despite his build, he's extremely light on his feet and willing to and capable of pulling across the line, working to the next level, and generally playing in space. Refining his technique and knowing how to execute on his keys will be important. He'll want to get a bit more flexible to fire off the snap low (though he does initiate contact with good leverage), and he'll have to refine his hand technique to be a top-flight prospect, but the tools are there.
Film
