Virginia Tech has offered Woodbridge (Va.) Forest Park 2025 offensive lineman Nathaniel Wight. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAgYW5kIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRo IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQcnlWVD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hQcnlWVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNoYXduUXVpbm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2hhd25RdWlubjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGJyZW50ZGF2aXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoYnJlbnRkYXZpczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Dcm9va19WVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3Jv b2tfVlQ8L2E+IEnigJltIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZWQgYW4gb2ZmZXIg ZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc0ZCP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2huUm9iaW5ldHRlMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvaG5Sb2JpbmV0dGUxMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jNF90cmFpbmluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYzRfdHJhaW5pbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmlnQnJvd245MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnQnJvd245 MDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JTaGIzRjZaTU0iPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CU2hiM0Y2Wk1NPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5hdGhhbmll bCBXcmlnaHQgKEBGdXR1cmVOYXRoYW5pZWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnV0dXJlTmF0aGFuaWVsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcyMDQzMTIw MTIzMzQyODQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Wake Forest, James Madison

The latest

Wright previously visited for a spring practice, and when he worked out for the staff at Thursday's camp, they made the decision to issue the offer after seeing him in action. He's also taken visits to a few others around the region (including North Carolina and several to a UVa team that hasn't offered yet but probably isn't far off). VT's desire to be a bigtime recruiter in the footprint means the effort to stay in the mix will be there, and it's a matter of providing a strong enough sales pitch to win out in the end.

Game breakdown

Wright is already a bigger offensive lineman whose frame may best project to the interior at the next level. Despite his build, he's extremely light on his feet and willing to and capable of pulling across the line, working to the next level, and generally playing in space. Refining his technique and knowing how to execute on his keys will be important. He'll want to get a bit more flexible to fire off the snap low (though he does initiate contact with good leverage), and he'll have to refine his hand technique to be a top-flight prospect, but the tools are there.

Film