New Virginia Tech football offer: Nakai Poole

Poole has a number of offers - both inside and outside the region and the Power-5 ranks - so the Hokies are not ahead of the curve here. However, there's an expectation that lead recruiter Fontel Mines will be one of the Hokies' better assistants on the trail, and there's some recent history of recruiting success in Atlanta (and specifically Gwinnett County), even if it came under a different coaching staff. He's taken some visits up the East Coast, so convincing him to visit Blacksburg is about selling hm on a vision for the program. If the staff can do that before the SEC powers come calling, there'll be a real shot here.