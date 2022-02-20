New Virginia Tech football offer: Nakai Poole
Virginia Tech has offered Norcross (Ga.) 2023 wide receiver Nakai Poole. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Utah, Virginia, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, South Florida
The latest
Poole has a number of offers - both inside and outside the region and the Power-5 ranks - so the Hokies are not ahead of the curve here. However, there's an expectation that lead recruiter Fontel Mines will be one of the Hokies' better assistants on the trail, and there's some recent history of recruiting success in Atlanta (and specifically Gwinnett County), even if it came under a different coaching staff. He's taken some visits up the East Coast, so convincing him to visit Blacksburg is about selling hm on a vision for the program. If the staff can do that before the SEC powers come calling, there'll be a real shot here.
Film
