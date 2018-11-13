Warren was an early commitment for TCU, but backed off that as other big programs began to enter his recruitment (and as the Frogs have struggled on the field this Fall). He initially planned to see all of his serious suitors on visits and sign in December, but with no officials under his belt and time beginning to run low, there's a decent chance he extends his recruitment into February. He hasn't mentioned a trip to Virginia Tech - and without obvious connections to Blacksburg, the Hokies are playing catch-up to the schools that jumped on him earlier - but if he ends up scheduling one, VT will be seriously in the mix.