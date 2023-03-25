Virginia Tech has offered Springdale (Md.) CH Flowers 2024 offensive lineman Mike Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Williams has been on the Hokies' radar for a while, but the hire of DMV-centric assistant coach Elijah Brooks helped spur him to finally make the visit, and while he was in Blacksburg, the Orange and Maroon issued him an offer. Maryland has been on him the longest and hardest, and will remain a contender until the end, but the Hokies' renewed focus on the greater DC area should keep him near the top of their minds, and given that he's in no hurry to end his recruitment - he has planned visits to Tennessee, USC, and Miami during spring practices - this is just the beginning.

