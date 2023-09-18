Virginia Tech has offered Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep 2027 safety Mekahi Allen. Here's a quick look at him.

Another New Jersey prospect who was offered shortly before the Hokies took the field in the Garden State this Saturday, Allen is a freshman who also picked up a pair of Big Ten offers on the day. Playing at a recognized power in Don Bosco Prep, he should have plenty of eyes on him over the next three years. VT's push into the Garden State could play a role here, but there's plenty of time in his recruitment (and with Penn State and Rutgers teams that recruit NJ very well already on his board, the Hokies will also have to turn around the product on the field to stay on top of his mind). He does have a family connection to former VT receiver Jaden Payoute, which could help.

Allen does not have any publicly-available film.

----

