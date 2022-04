New Virginia Tech football offer: Michael Hawkins

The Hokies have stated their intentions to only cross the Mississippi on the recruiting trail in special circumstances, so when they offer a kid from Texas, it's meaningful. Brad Glenn is in the Lone Star State this week checking in on some top prospects, and offered Hawkins through his coaching staff after a swing through Allen High. That kind of personal touch (especially for a kid who doesn't have a huge offer list yet) can be important, but even more crucial will be the follow-through as VT will have to make him a top priority to snag him from halfway across the country.