Virginia Tech has offered State College (Pa.) 2025 linebacker Michael Gaul. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies became the first program on board for Gaul this morning, with Toledo following not long after. Brent Pry's connections to the town he coached Penn State in for eight years are strong, and getting in the door early for Gaul (along with 2026 teammate D'Antae Sheffey) should help make the Hokies an early favorite. VT will want to get the youngster on campus to show that the interest is mutual - and to help build it toward meaningful long-term relationships - and when that happens, VT will be in very good shape.

