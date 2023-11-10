Virginia Tech has offered Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2026 quarterback Michael Clayton. Here's a quick look at him.

Pittsburgh

Quarterback is a position at which programs have to stretch their geographic bounds (including self-imposed ones, like the Hokies' six-hour driving radius) to find the right talent. So it's not a surprise that a player from Central Florida picks up an offer from VT. An even better connection? He trains with Baylin Trujillo, who has also mentored 2024 Virginia Tech commit Davi Belfort (and has accompanied Belfort and/or offered 2026 QB Noah Grubbs to Blacksburg on several occasions). A visit to campus should happen this offseason, and that will allow VT to lay some groundwork early in his process - he's already been around the Southeast some.

Clayton can move around some, but he mostly wants to use his legs to buy time for passing lanes to open. He's willing and able to throw off-platform - with good upper-body mechanics - and while his tendency to fire away on the move (without setting his feet or moving forward into a throw) will have to be worked out of his game a bit, he has the arm strength to make it pay off at the high school level. He throws a nice deep ball and can vary the touch on his throws depending on what is needed. He has a strong arm but not a true cannon at this point (though he's just a sophomore, so that will develop). He seems to read the game well when given protection, despite some of the risk-taking he engages in when on the move.