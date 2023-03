Virginia Tech has offered Bridgewater (Va.) Turner Ashby 2025 wide receiver Micah Matthews. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Although he committed to play baseball at South Carolina during his freshman year of high school, Matthews has taken a handful of football visits in the past couple weeks, and is open to the idea of playing the sport in college. Virginia Tech is the first of those programs to offer after a visit, and is pretty close to his home in the Shenandoah Valley, so it's easy to see why the Hokies would be super-intriguing to him. Add in that his lead recruiter is Fontel Mines - who has proven to be one of the best on the Hokie staff - and we shall see exactly how seriously football comes into play, because baseball may be all that separates Virginia Tech from the very top of his list.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---