Virginia Tech has offered Camp Hill (Pa.) Trinity 2026 athlete Messiah Mickens. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies' swing through Pennsylvania netted an offer for fast-rising RB/DB/Ath Messiah Mickens. Just wrapping up his freshman year, he already holds multiple SEC offers plus one from a Penn State program that has recruited home turf (and some of the Hokies' turf a little farther South) very well. VT's connections back to the Keystone State and getting on the board for Mickens at this extremely early stage should allow the Orange and Maroon to have a real shot here, and getting him on campus this offseason will be a priority for the staff.

