Sherman is an early five-star prospect and already has a ton of big offers, so it's fair to say Virginia Tech is no beating the competition to the punch here. However, he comes from an important area in Hokies recruiting, and has a Class of 2018 teammate, Cam Goode, bound for Blacksburg. The timing of the offer was juuuuust off - if it had come yesterday, Sherman may have been able to make his way to campus for the spring game with Goode (who's already in town) - but certainly with the connection to VT, he'll have the opportunity to check out campus in the future.