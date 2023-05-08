New Virginia Tech football offer: Maxwell Roy
Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep 2025 defensive tackle Maxwell Roy. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Roy is another recipient in running backs coach Elijah Brooks's major wave of offers in the Philly area over the weekend. He's one of the players who already has some major national powers (CFP participants Georgia and Michigan among them), so Virginia Tech is not exactly ahead of the curve. The well-traveled nature of players from St. Joseph's Prep - combined with the ability for some of the new offers to make the trip together - should see him stop by Blacksburg this Summer, and VT's on-field performance this Fall will have to serve s an indication that the program is on the rise to be seriously involved.
Roy's game has extremely good balance for the defensive tackle position. He likes to use his hand work and quickness to get around blockers, but perhaps not as much as he likes to use that upper body to pop the blocker backwards and use his strength to push the point of attack back into the backfield. He has a solid range of techniques to disengage from blockers in either department, and he can use a rip move to break into the backfield even on a pure power rush. He comes off the ball with good leverage, and while he's currently a little undersized, 265 pounds as a high school sophomore should be plenty big enough to grow into a 300-pounder by the time he hits the field in college.
