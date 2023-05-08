Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep 2025 defensive tackle Maxwell Roy. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlh IFRlY2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2dv aG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZ29o b2tpZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hF QnJvb2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVCcm9va3M8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVF9Sb2tlbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVF9Sb2tlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9TdWc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoX1N1ZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yeW5l MDExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByeW5lMDExPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWmlacU5WeXl2WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pp WnFOVnl5dlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF4d2VsbCBSb3kgKEBNYXh3ZWxs Um95OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXh3ZWxsUm95 OC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NDI3NzczNjcxNjgwODE5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXkgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other offers

Boston College, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin

The latest

Roy is another recipient in running backs coach Elijah Brooks's major wave of offers in the Philly area over the weekend. He's one of the players who already has some major national powers (CFP participants Georgia and Michigan among them), so Virginia Tech is not exactly ahead of the curve. The well-traveled nature of players from St. Joseph's Prep - combined with the ability for some of the new offers to make the trip together - should see him stop by Blacksburg this Summer, and VT's on-field performance this Fall will have to serve s an indication that the program is on the rise to be seriously involved.

Game breakdown

Roy's game has extremely good balance for the defensive tackle position. He likes to use his hand work and quickness to get around blockers, but perhaps not as much as he likes to use that upper body to pop the blocker backwards and use his strength to push the point of attack back into the backfield. He has a solid range of techniques to disengage from blockers in either department, and he can use a rip move to break into the backfield even on a pure power rush. He comes off the ball with good leverage, and while he's currently a little undersized, 265 pounds as a high school sophomore should be plenty big enough to grow into a 300-pounder by the time he hits the field in college.

Film