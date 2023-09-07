Virginia Tech has offered Avon Lake (Ohio) 2026 offensive lineman Maxwell Riley. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Toledo

The latest

Rliey has been on visits to some of the region's heavy-hitters, and has also started to emerge as more of a national recruit. The Hokies have two trench players from Northeast Ohio committed in the 2024 class, so there are some developing bonds to the region which should help. They're also in the thick of the recruitment for 2025 teammate Luke Stuewe, a VT legacy that the staff is in great shape for. Given the attention that he already has from programs that recruit greater Cleveland much better (or more consistently) then the Hokies, winning on the field will be a key piece in swinging him.

Film

Game breakdown

Riley is a tall, leaner offensive lineman at this stage of his development. Despite that, he shows good power, whether locking out defenders on the pass rush or finishing his blocks by driving forward. He has a good understanding of how to execute a post-kick drop into pass protection while keeping a tall chest and his hands out in front. He does have a tendency to sacrifice leverage at times - pretty common of all high school linemen with decent height, particularly young ones - but the physical potential is there, and the technique is advanced beyond the average senior, much less sophomore.