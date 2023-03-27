Virginia Tech has offered Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt 2026 athlete Maurice Barnes. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

While he's listed in the Rivals database as an athlete, Barnes's lead recruiter is LBs coach (and defensive coordinator) Chris Marve, so you can be assured that he's seen primarily as a defensive prospect at this point - particularly since he reports having grown to 6-2 in the time since camp season a year ago. Barnes visited Blacksburg over the weekend, which is when the offer came through, so the relationships there are just building, but got a turbo boost with some first-hand experience. He's also a teammate of 2023 signee Gabriel Arena, so there are some connections for the Hokies to remain in the mix for the long haul here.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---