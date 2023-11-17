Virginia Tech has offered Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford 2025 quarterback Matt Zollers. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Old Dominion, South Florida, Temple

The latest

Zollers has taken a bunch of visits to both Penn State and Pitt (including long before his offers from them arrived), and it'd be fair to say any program that wants to land him will have to work to beat out the in-state schools. The VT staff's connections back to the Keystone State from their time at PSU should help (though Brian Crist, the offensive analyst who offered him, is not a member of the staff who made that transition). Right now, this offer looks mostly like cover in case something happens - not the expectation, but always a possibility - with Kelden Ryan's pledge in the next year-plus. Being in the door now gives the staff the flexibility to push or let his recruitment simmer.

Film

Game breakdown

Though he's listed as a pro-style QB, Zollers has the straight-line speed to make opponents pay for not checking the QB on option plays, and he's very comfortable moving around behind the line of scrimmage to buy time for passing plays. When he throws on the move, his technique is quite poor, and he relies on his (impressive) arm strength to get the ball to receivers. On deeper passes, he sometimes looks like he needs to put everything he's got into a heave, so that arm strength is not a cure-all for his game. He's willing to stand in and take hits when getting the ball out, but his junior film doesn't show a ton of timing-game passing and hitting shorter routes. He's a playmaker and good athlete who should grow into also being a game-manager with more reps at a high level.