Virginia Tech has offered Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman 2025 safety Martels Carter Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, Memphis, South Florida, Southern Methodist, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UNLV, Alabama A&M, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Jackson State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Texas Southern

The latest

Carter is one of the most-offered prospects in the Mid-South in the 2025 recruiting class, but that doesn't mean a program like Virginia Tech (on its way back after a few years lost in the wilderness) is too much of a longshot. His home in Southwest Kentucky may be just outside the six-hour driving radius, but Carter is originally from Chattanooga - this was his first year in Kentucky, after his dad's medical issues forced a move to be closer to his specialist - and he managed to make the Thursday night trip to Virginia Tech last weekend. That shows serious interest (particularly given the midweek nature of the game). Keeping the heat up and winning on the field will be important steps when it comes to having a legit shot down the road.

Film

Game breakdown

Carter has legit speed: he ran the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds as a sophomore in the Spring, and while he's not blazing by guys on the field every snap, the potential to hit the extra gear is there. On offense, he shows strong instincts to make plays after the catch, weaving through traffic and breaking arm-tackles. He can make subtle cuts without losing a head of steam, and he's willing to dance around (without giving up much ground) to find openings in coverage. As a deep safety, he's a hard-hitter who can continue working on his tackling technique, but uses his speed to close down plays quickly in the pass and run games.